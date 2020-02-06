In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 6 February 2020 11:56 am / 0 comments

According to a report by Japan’s Best Car Web, a faster version of the A90 Toyota GR Supra could make its debut this year. The model will apparently wear the “GRMN” badge, which is typically reserved for Toyota’s range-topping performance models, as we’ve seen with the Yaris GRMN, Mark X GRMN and even company president Akio Toyoda’s company car.

The Supra GRMN is said to come with more power from an uprated 3.0 litre turbocharged straight-six that delivers 400 PS, which is 60 PS more than the 340 PS you get from the standard car. Along with the added grunt, various carbon-fibre components will also be fitted to help lower the car’s weight for even better performance.

Other changes listed in the report include suspension adjustments to further improve handling, along with new exterior parts to visually differentiate it from a normal GR Supra. The latter could include reprofiled front and rear bumpers as well as a potential fixed rear wing.

Tetsuya Tada, the chief engineer of the GR Supra, said last year that a new variant of the reborn sports car could arrive every year, so there is some possibility that one of these new versions would be a more powerful one.