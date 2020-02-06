In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Skoda / By Gerard Lye / 6 February 2020 10:46 am / 0 comments

After the debut of the fourth-generation Skoda Octavia in November last year, the Czech carmaker is now preparing to introduce the sporty range-topper for the model range called the Octavia RS iV. Set to debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, the variant will be available in liftback sedan and Combi wagon body styles.

Visual changes to make the RS models stand out from a regular Octavia include a new front bumper with larger air intakes as well as horizontal LED daytime lights. There’s also a “vRS” logo fitted on the front grille, which is a cue also seen on the Kodiaq RS.

At the rear, there are dual exhaust tips to further drive home the cars’ sporty ambitions, along with vertical air vents on the bumper and a diffuser. Based on the sketches, the sedan version will also get a more prominent boot lid spoiler, and the Combi model should get the same treatment as well.

The “iV” in the nameplate refers to the plug-in hybrid powertrain that will be used, as this is the first Skoda RS model to feature such a setup. The company isn’t keen to reveal all just yet, and has merely stated that the PHEV system will output 245 PS (241 hp), which is identical to the previous-generation Octavia RS 245.

An Autocar UK report hints at a setup that consists of a 1.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, an electric motor, a lithium-ion battery (suggested to have a capacity of 13 kWh) and a DSG dual-clutch transmission. The vRS-badged performance line-up is also said to include regular petrol and diesel engines, with the former likely to provide better performance than the RS iV due to its lighter weight.