Toyota has released a special version of the Camry dubbed the S-Edition for Russia, which the company calls “the most daring model” in its history for the Russian market. The eighth-generation D-segment sedan is the basis for this special edition model, and it is distinguished from more common variants by its exterior accessories and paintwork.

This is the 2.5 litre variant with the six-speed automatic transmission, which produces 181 PS and 231 Nm of torque; not the newer, more potent Dynamic Force unit with 209 PS and 250 Nm of torque that is paired to an eight-speed automatic elsewhere.

Available in either black or two-tone exterior paint finishes, the latter option for the Camry S-Edition has pearl white as its main colour with a contrasting metallic black to its roof and pillars. Door side mouldings, side mirror housings, grille and bootlid spoiler are painted black, with red accents applied to the lower edges of the front and rear bumpers.

The LED tail lamps gain black trim, while wheels are 18-inch two-tone items with a special design. Visual tweaks for the Camry S-Edition continue into the interior, where the seats gain red accents as well as red constrast stitching. This is also applied to the front armrest and on a section of the dashboard panel.

Further equipment for the 2.5 litre S-Edition also includes an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, Smart Entry keyless access, a rear-view camera with dynamic lines, and a full winter package – handy in Russia – that includes heating for all seats, windscreen and steering wheel.

Infotainment comes courtesy of the Toyota Touch 2 system with an eight-inch navigation screen, JBL sound system, wireless phone charger and a 10-inch colour projection display. In line with selected recent models in the Toyota line-up, the Camry S-Edition gets Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 which is comprised of AEB, pedestrian recognition, lane departure warning, automatic high beam and traffic sign recognition.

For Russia, all trim levels of the the Toyota Camry from January this year will be equipped with the manufacturer’s T-Mark anti-theft identifier, the company says. This is a special marking applied on various body panels across the vehicle, comprised of ‘invisible’ microdots with a PIN number that is visible only at 60x magnification.

This is made to resist forgery and removal, and corresponds to the VIN of the specific vehicle it is applied to. Even when the VIN number has been forged, T-Mark enables the identification of the car and its rightful owner, says Toyota. In Russia, the Toyota Camry S-Edition is priced from 2,104,000 rubles (RM137,855), and orders for the special edition sedan are being taken for the Russian market.