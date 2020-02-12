In Cars, International News, Kia / By Danny Tan / 12 February 2020 10:19 am / 0 comments

Kia has released official renders of its upcoming 2021 Kia Sorento. The very realistic renders fully match the spyshots we showed you last week, where the fourth-generation Sorento was caught totally undisguised in the middle of a photo shoot in South Korea. However, we get to see the SUV in red and blue here, as well as a first look at the new car’s interior.

“Powerful, progressive and spacious, the new Kia Sorento is as confident and desirable as ever – inside and out. The fourth-generation Sorento makes its debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March,” the social media caption accompanying the images reads.

The new Sorento is very bold, sharp and handsome. Compared to the outgoing model, it’s more angular and features a greater use of sharp lines and faceted surfaces, most obviously at the rear.

Up front, you have the familiar “tiger nose” grille, now with far less chrome and fitted with U-shaped inserts. It flows neatly into the slim headlights (triple LED projectors), an effect made more pronounced by a continuous full-width chrome strip and L-shaped daytime running lights. This entire graphic is set within a concave surface, under which sits a large central air intake and L-shaped bumper corners.

Along the side, you can see an arching shoulder line that wraps around the front and rear ends, and below this is a chrome fillet on the front fenders and doors, sort of mimicking a fender vent. Above the line, there’s an unusual chrome “shark fin” aft of the rear doors, while the door mirrors have been separated from the A-pillars for a cleaner, more premium look.

The rear end is by far the most radical part of the car, with prominent creases on the tailgate surrounding the number plate area. The four vertical tail light bars are rather reminiscent of a Ford Mustang, and the entire look is finished off with a large black bumper insert and multiple fake vents. There are shades of the flagship Telluride here, in the vertical tail lamps and Sorento script badging.

Inside, Kia has gone for the long screen layout seen in Mercedes-Benz cars, with the instrument panel visually connected to the central display. The two-tier air vents look rather unique, and there’s a high centre console housing the drive mode controls and the gear selector – both are rotary knobs with a metal-like finish and knurling. Higher up are seat heating and ventilation buttons.

We also get a close up image of the infotainment screen, which still comes with physical controls – a good thing. The latter consists of touch panels and a knob either side of the wide touchscreen. The new dashboard creates a wide, expansive feel and looks more premium too.

The Sorento should also soldier on with the usual Hyundai-Kia engines, including turbocharged and naturally-aspirated 2.0 and 2.5 litre petrol engines and 2.0 litre and 2.2 litre turbodiesels. Kia has also reportedly confirmed hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants for this coming generation.

What do you think of the new Sorento’s looks? Is this the best looking and most muscular midsize/large SUV around?