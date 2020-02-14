In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 14 February 2020 11:00 am / 0 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has announce a new collaboration with FWD Takaful (formerly known as HSBC Amanah Takaful) that is offering Nissan X-Trail and Nissan Serena S-Hybrid buyers free insurance for the family.

The plan in question is a one-year FWD Protect Direct family takaful protection plan with a sum covered of RM100,000. FWD Protect Direct is an online takaful plan that offers protection for the whole family in a single plan, with only one certificate. One can opt for individual, couple, family (up to two children) and single parent (up to two children).

This deal is valid for those who purchase the two Nissan family-oriented models from now till April 30. Buyers will receive a FWD Takaful promo card with a unique code and details on how to redeem their complimentary takaful coverage online. The redemption has to be done before May 30.

ETCM is touting attractive monthly instalment plans for Nissan models. These start from RM749 for the Almera and RM958 for a Navara, to RM1,275 for the X-Trail and RM1,295 for the Serena MPV. A separate campaign is dangling 10 Cuckoo home appliance packages worth RM60,000 for registrations this month.

