By Gerard Lye / 14 February 2020

Hyundai has teased a rather attractive electric vehicle concept, which is set to make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. Called the Prophecy, the show car serves as an expression of the company’s latest “Sensuous Sportiness” design language.

According to the Korean carmaker, the name reflects the concept’s purpose of defining the direction of future Hyundai designs as well as establishing itself as a design icon for its EV line-up. “Prophecy does not follow trends. It accentuates timeless beauty that will stand the test of time Its iconic design stands to expand Hyundai’s design spectrum toward even broader horizons,” said SangYup Lee, head of Hyundai Global Design Centre.

Based on what we can see in the provided teaser image, the concept certainly doesn’t follow the current trend of making cars look as aggressive as possible. Instead, the Prophecy appears to adopt graceful curves that flow over broad haunches in a rather retro fashion, complemented by modern pixel lamp taillights and an integrated spoiler.

In a separate video clip, we get to see the concept’s shadowy front-end, which features pixel headlamps and a slim inlet beneath the stylised Hyundai logo. The curvy approach to design is also seen with the Prophecy’s “beautiful silhouette,” where we also find large, fan-blade-style wheels and what looks like a four-door setup.

For now, there are no details about the powertrain that will be used in the Prophecy and we’ll have to wait for it to debut to find out more. Additionally, it isn’t known if the concept will ever be put into production.

The announcement of the Prophecy comes after the carmaker revealed it would jointly develop an all-electric platform based on Los Angeles-based Canoo’s fully scalable, proprietary skateboard design for upcoming Hyundai and Kia EVs and purpose-built vehicles (PBVs).

The collaboration will see the Hyundai Motor Group double down on its recent commitment to invest US$87 billion over the next five years to foster future growth. As part of this drive, Hyundai plans to invest US$52 billion in future technologies through 2025, while Kia will invest US$25 billion in electrification and future mobility technologies, with the aim to have eco-friendly vehicles account for 25% of its total sales by 2025.