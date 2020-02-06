In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 6 February 2020 9:31 am / 0 comments

Hyundai has released the first teaser sketches of the third-generation i20, which will make its global debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show in March. Positioned between the i10 and i30, the B-segment hatchback will carry Hyundai’s new design language, dubbed “Sensuous Sportiness,” that we’ve already seen with the latest Sonata.

A complete departure from the second-generation model, the new i20 is a lot more striking to look at, if the sketches are anything to go by. At the front, the company’s signature cascading grille blends in neatly with the bonnet and angular headlamps, ending in a lower apron that features prominent corner inlets.

Along the sides, you’ll find a bold character line running from the top of the front fenders towards the rear. The flowing line hovers above the door handles, and is complemented by creased sections in the lower section of the doors as well as pointed window lines to further emphasise the dynamic look of the hatchback.

The rear continues this theme, with horizontal, wraparound taillights that are seamlessly connected to the rear glass by black-painted areas that extend into the roof. Fins on the rear window trim add to the sporty look, along with a diffuser-like element in the apron that integrates the reflectors.

While there are no interior sketches available just yet, Hyundai says that the i20’s dashboard will feature horizontal blades that “emphasises the width of the front fascia and neatly disguises the air vents.” The cabin will also get some nifty tech, including two 10.25-inch screens, which we’ve seen in previous spyshots of heavily-camouflaged prototypes.

We’ll only know more about the new i20 when it debuts in March, where it will compete against models like the Ford Fiesta, Honda Jazz, Mazda 2, Vauxhall Corsa and Seat Ibiza.

