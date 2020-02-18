Hyundai telah mendedahkan lakaran model generasi ketiga i20 awal bulan ini, sebagai teaser sebelum membuat kemunculan sulungnya di Geneva Motor Show bulan hadapan. Walau bagaimanapun, imej sebenar bahagian luaran hatchback segmen-B ini nampaknya sudah bocor terlebih dahulu di internet.
Kecuali ruang roda yang lebih kecil, perincian lain pada kereta ini nampaknya seiras dengan lakaran yang disiarkan tempoh hari. Berbanding model sedia ada, i20 generasi seterusnya ini tampil dengan rekaan lebih agresif seiring dengan rekaan signatur terbaharu mereka yang digelar “Sensuous Sportiness.”
Muka hatchback ini nampak lebih dengan gril Cascading baharu, diapit rapat oleh lampu utama yang tajam. Kemasan lampu kabus juga direka bersegi seakan untuk mengaut aliran udara dari hadapan. Bayangan sisi badan juga nampak lebih sporty dengan bumbung landai kebelakang bersama garis bahu yang menyerlah dari fender hadapan hingga bawah tiang-C di belakang. Turut boleh dilihat, penutup pengisi bahan api model ini diletakkan di bawah sisi lampu belakang, seakan rekaan pada Ford Focus.
Bahagian belakang hatchback ini turut menerima rekaan selari dengan mukanya. Lampu belakang direka agresif dengan bentuk bersegi, dan ia kelihatan bersambung dengan kemasan sekeliling cermin belakang, yang direka seakan spoiler serta mempunyai elemen seperti sirip pada sebelah sisi.
Namun lagi sekali, set gambar ini tidak disertakan sekali dengan imej pada bahagian kabin. Menurut Hyundai dalam pengumuman sebelum ini, papan pemuka hatchback tersebut akan menampilkan bilah melintang yang “mewakili lebar muka hadapan dan liang udara tersorok rapi,” bersama pelbagai teknologi terkini termasuk dua skrin bersaiz 10.25-inci.
Juga, masih lagi belum sebarang petunjuk berkenaan unit janakuasa yang akan menggerakkan model generasi baharu ini. Walau bagaimanapun, dalam berberapa laporan ada menyebut bahawa i20 generasi ketiga akan hadir dengan barisan enjin terdiri dari pilihan 1.0 liter tiga silinder turbo T-GDI dan juga unit 1.2 liter empat silinder NA.
Sebelum ini juga jenama Korea tersebut telah di lihat menguji versi berprestasi tinggi Hyundai N yang diinspirasikan dari jentera lumba i20 WRC, tetapi dalam badan model generasi sedia ada, dikhabarkan akan dijana enjin 1.6 liter turbo empat silinder menghasilkan 200 hp.
GALERI: Imej spyshot Hyundai i20 generasi ketiga
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
Spy-Shots of Cars
