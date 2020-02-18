In Cars, Ford, International News / By Danny Tan / 18 February 2020 12:11 pm / 0 comments

An 825 hp Mustang without you laying a hand on it? Yes, this is not an error, because those hands are from Shelby. The Shelby Signature Series Mustang is a 50-unit North America limited edition described as “the ultimate combination of unparalleled beauty and unbridled brawn.”

Released mid last year, the Mustang Shelby GT500 was the most powerful street-legal Ford, its 5.2 litre supercharged V8 making 760 hp and 847 Nm. This Signature Series Mustang tops that up with 65 extra horses for 825 hp, courtesy of a Whipple supercharger system. Cooling has been upgraded with the Shelby extreme cooling set, comprising a radiator, aluminium tank and heat exchanger.

Other listed changes include performance half shafts, transmission cooling for the auto, short throw shifter and one-piece drive shaft for the manual, and a Shelby by Borla exhaust system with custom tips. There’s also a Brembo brake system (six-piston front, four-piston rear) and Shelby exclusive brake and bearing duct cooling system.

At each corner are 20-inch one-piece forged monoblock aluminium wheels (black or polished) and Ford Performance wheel studs. The car also comes with the Ford Performance MagneRide active suspension system.

The newly designed functional hood evacuates hot air around the supercharger system, maintaining temperature and avoiding heat soak. The newly design front fascia and ducting system also places air where it has the most impact for optimised engine and brake cooling.

Other exterior changes over a standard Mustang include rocker panels and rocker wings; aluminium front fenders with extractors; and a rear diffuser, tail panel and rear spoiler. Striping, badging and deep tinted windows provide the finishing touch.

Inside, the standout items are the unique leather and suede seats with the legend’s signature (Carroll’s of course) embroidered on the upright. Working with industry Katzkin, the team developed a unique “Snake Skin” style pattern that’s very appropriate. The Shelby spec interior also includes floor mats, door sill plates, gauge cluster and CSM badging (engine and dash).

Not included but optional are painted stripes, a Shelby wide body package and rear seat delete with harness bar. It starts from US$127,795 (RM530,191) and all 50 units will be memorialised in the official Shelby Registry.