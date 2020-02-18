In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2020 4:50 pm / 0 comments

Toyota has previously stated that it would introduce a SUV positioned below the C-HR, and we won’t need to wait long to see it in full. The Japanese carmaker recently announced that its new B-segment SUV will make its global debut at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

Details of the unnamed model are scarce for now, but it is said to blend “Toyota’s extensive small car experience with its strong SUV heritage.” The SUV is also described as having a raised ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and will benefit from the company’s hybrid powertrain technology.

Based on prior reports, the SUV will be underpinned by the TNGA-B platform, which is also used for the fourth-generation Yaris. As Toyota’s release suggests, the model could receive the same powertrain offerings as the Yaris, including a M15A 1.5 litre M15A Dynamic Force three-cylinder engine that can be mated to either a Direct Shift-CVT or six-speed manual gearbox.

There’s also a hybrid version that sees the M15A being paired with the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) in either front-wheel drive or E-Four (electric all-wheel drive) configurations. A third option is a 1KR 1.0 litre three-cylinder that goes with a Super CVT-i transmission.

Design-wise, Toyota’s earlier teaser sketch showed a rather angular-looking vehicle with squared-off wheel arches and a distinct window line that is kinked near the C-pillar. This latest announcement comes with a shadowy view of the vehicle in its final form, with notable cues being a rakish rear window and slim taillights. At first glance, there’s certainly an air of the current RAV4 in the SUV’s design, at least from the rear.

When launched, Toyota’s new B-segment SUV will compete against other models like the Renault Captur, Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3 and Nissan Juke. Look forward to the Geneva Motor Show, where Toyota will finally reveal all.