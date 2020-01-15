In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 15 January 2020 9:44 am / 2 comments

SUV is the answer to everything, it seems. Toyota has just confirmed that it will be making a smaller crossover to slot below the C-HR in terms of price and size, which will serve as a direct rival to the Nissan Juke and Renault Captur, AutoExpress reports.

The new model has yet to be named, but will utilise the GA-B (compact TNGA) platform which underpins the 2020 Yaris and GR Yaris. The automaker believes that having a car compact car closer to the four-metre length will appeal to customers. According to Toyota Europe’s vice president, Matt Harrison, we won’t have to “wait too long to see the final design” of the B-segment SUV.

“SUV segments in general are all continuing to grow. The C-HR is playing in the very top end of what could almost be a sort of coupé-crossover C-segment SUV. It doesn’t really compete with other products like Qashqai or more practical offerings,” Harrison told the publication.

“If you look at the level of conquest we have with that car, it’s incredible, even from premium brands. But the way that area of the market is continuing to grow and sub-divide, there would definitely be opportunities for additional products. I don’t think for a minute that we’ve got it all covered with C-HR.”

“The traditional supermini hatch [such as the Ford Fiesta and Toyota Yaris] is probably the most robust of the segments. It’s holding up better than sedans and larger hatchbacks against crossovers – partly because of affordability, I think. But the B-SUV segment is also growing, pulling customers down from the C-segment. So we’re looking, we’re evaluating, and we see an increasing number of players doing that. There may be opportunities in future. The platform is flexible enough to support something like that, for sure,” he added.

In terms of powertrain, expect the Yaris’ M15A 1.5 litre three-cylinder to be offered, mated either to a six-speed manual or a Direct Shift-CVT, with drive being FWD or AWD. There’s also a hybrid version that pairs the M15A mill with Toyota’s Hybrid System II (THS II) system, which can be specified in front-wheel-drive or E-Four (electric four-wheel-drive) configurations. So, who’s excited for this?