In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 February 2020 3:16 pm / 4 comments

Vega Innovations, a Sri Lankan-based company, has announced that it will introduce its first electric sports car at next month’s Geneva Motor Show. Called the EVX, the two-seat coupe is billed as “South Asia’s first all-electric super car,” and it has the specifications to back up that claim.

The EVX features two electric motors to give it all-wheel drive as well as a combined output of 804 hp and 760 Nm of torque. The dual-motor setup allows it to accelerate from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, and this is despite its weight of 2,090 kg.

Powering the motors is a 55-kWh lithium-ion battery, which is said to provide a range of up to 300 km. If that isn’t enough, the company has previously said it would offer a more substantial 130-kWh battery from 2021 to bump the range up to 750 km.

The EVX uses advance traction control inverters that use patent pending technology for lightweight, high power density requirements. These are capable of 350 kW of peak power and operate at up 900 volts and 600 amps, with liquid cooling based on pin-fin structure baseplate proprietary technology to reduce cost and enhance longevity.

As for the styling, the front fascia bears some resemblance to the Ferrari 488, while the rest of the body is accentuated by bulging fenders, large side air scoops and a high rump. Other cues include LED daytime running lights, exposed carbon-fibre accents, a large rear diffuser, full-width LED taillights and a pulled-back cabin.

This isn’t the only project that Vega has planned, as it is also looking at “developing alternative, mass market, transportation vehicles with its international partners.” More details will only be revealed when the EVX makes its debut in Geneva.







