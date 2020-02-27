In Cars, Ford, Local News, Sales & Promotions / By Jonathan Lee / 27 February 2020 6:12 pm / 0 comments

Ford distributor Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC) has announced it will be offering discounts on mid-range Ranger XLT models under its Ford Ranger XLT Family Promotion campaign, from March 1 to May 31.

The cheapest model on the list, the plain-Jane XLT powered by the 160 PS/385 Nm 2.2 litre Puma turbodiesel, also gets the biggest saving of RM9,000, while the XLT Special Edition is available with a RM8,000 discount. The XLT+, which gets the 180 PS/420 Nm single-turbo version of the new 2.0 litre Panther engine, is RM7,188 off.

To recap, the XLT is priced at RM109,888 with a six-speed manual and RM116,888 with the automatic. The limited-run XLT Special Edition adds geometric body decals, fender flares, a bed cover and an aftermarket nine-inch infotainment touchscreen; it is only offered as an auto, retailing at RM120,888.

At the top of this list sits the XLT+, which adds niceties like xenon headlights with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, an Easy Lift tailgate, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen, keyless entry and leather upholstery. It comes exclusively with a ten-speed auto and is priced at RM124,888. All these prices are of course before discount.

