By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2020 5:43 pm

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that it managed to achieve a market share of 22.8% in the pick-up segment for the month of January 2020, its highest for the past 10 years.

The first month of 2020 also saw the Triton double cab become the best-selling pick-up truck in four regions/states in the country, namely the Klang Valley, Melaka, Penang and Kedah. The current Triton was first introduced in January 2019, and has been continuously updated in the months with new features and equipment since its launch. The workhorse Triton Quest is the latest to join the range after being introduced in November last year.

The result is also backed by an increase in sales of the Triton, which was the only model in the segment to see growth. According to MMM, overall sales of the pick-up grew by 1.6% from April 2019 to January 2020 compared to the same period during the company’s last financial year – MMM’s current financial year is from April 2019 to March 2020.

“We are happy that we closed 2019 and begun 2020 strong with the Mitsubishi Triton that has managed to capture the hearts of Malaysians with the DNA of the best handling pick-up truck. With the achievement of ranking number one in the J.D. Power 2019 Malaysia Customer Service Index (CSI), we are committed to deliver top-notch service to all our customers,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.