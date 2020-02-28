In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 28 February 2020 10:03 am / 1 comment

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 e and GLE 300 e Coupe have been launched in Thailand, priced at 3.79 million baht (RM504k) and 4.09 million baht (RM544k) respectively. Both plug-in hybrid SUVs are in AMG Dynamic trim, and they are the fifth Mercedes PHEV model to debut after the C-, E-, S- and GLE-Class.

To quickly recap, the GLC 300 e is primarily powered by a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol, producing 211 PS at 5,500 rpm and 350 Nm from 1,200 to 4,000 rpm. An electric motor which makes 122 PS and 440 Nm (90 kW) is married to the engine, offering a combined system output of 320 PS and 700 Nm.

A nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic transmission with 4Matic all-wheel drive is standard, with the former torque converter featuring an integrated lockup clutch as a starting device, as well as an additional clutch between the combustion engine and electric motor for all-electric driving. It takes just 5.7 seconds for the GLC 300 e to sprint from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is 230 km/h. However, the max top speed in pure electric mode is 130 km/h.

A 13.5 kWh battery pack is fitted, providing between 39 and 43 km of pure electric range. In regular hybrid mode, the fuel consumption rating is said to be between 2.5 to 2.2 litres per 100 km (based on the WLTP cycle), and CO2 emissions are between 57 and 51 grammes per km. Charging requires five hours when plugged into a conventional domestic power socket, but the automaker says the battery can be fully charged in 1.5 hours with a 7.4 kW wallbox.

In Thailand, the GLC 300 e goes against the Volvo XC60 T8, which is its only PHEV rival in the segment. The Swedish SUV boasts a Twin Engine setup, featuring a 2.0 litre Drive-E petrol engine and a rear-mounted electric motor to deliver 407 hp and 640 Nm of torque, enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint of 5.3 seconds. The XC60 T8 is more attractively priced, from 3.59 million baht (RM479k) to 3.79 million baht (RM505k).