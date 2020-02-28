In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 28 February 2020 12:35 pm / 0 comments

There’s more to come from the Porsche Cayenne Coupe line-up, as it appears that another variation on the sleek-roofed SUV is in the works. Dubbed the Cayenne Coupe GT based on information sourced by our spy photographers, a more potent powertrain is likely to be key differentiator here, judging by the revised exhaust outlet layout seen on the development vehicles here.

Both the red and silver units seen here sport a pair of exhausts inboard of the dummy tailpipes, and past Porsches that have worn a different exhaust outlet design for the same model generation have meant a different engine; think 991-generation 911 facelift compared with various versions of the GT3, or 718 Boxster and Cayman with the addition of the Spyder and GT4 versions respectively.

It however remains to be seen what engine exactly will go into the even more potent Cayenne Coupe seen here, though this will likely be a reworked version of the 4.0 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine which produces 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque in the fully internal-combustion Cayenne Turbo, or 680 PS and 900 Nm of torque from the same petrol V8 with the aid of a 136 PS/400 Nm electric motor in the Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Fitted with silver brake calipers and without a battery charging flap in sight, the development units here appear to be purely internal combustion, which could mean the Cayenne Coupe GT has the Lamborghini Urus and the W12-powered Bentley Bentayga in its sights in terms of outright horsepower.

A report by Car Magazine however shows an earlier example of what appears to be the PHEV Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid with the new exhaust layout, complete with battery charging door and green brake calipers.

This forthcoming electrified SUV has been said to use the powertrain from the also-forthcoming high-performance Panamera Turbo, which – according to sources – has been ‘confirmed’ by Porsche insiders to make 820 hp. Epic performance is on the cards, then, especially for an SUV weighing well over two tonnes. More details should surface in the coming months; until then, check out the gallery below.