2 March 2020

With the recent cancellation of the Geneva Motor Show due to coronavirus concerns, carmakers are taking to their online platforms to reveal their new models instead. Porsche is no different, announcing that it will reveal the flagship variant of the 992 Porsche 991 tomorrow, March 3.

You’ll only need to take one look at the single rear image provided to know that this is the Turbo, sporting the characteristic widened wheel arches and the taller and wider (not quite as tall or as wide as a GT3 or GT2) active spoiler. Looking more closely, you’ll also be able to spot the large rear diffuser, quad trapezoidal tailpipes, raised number plate recess and large intercooler vents on either side, tallying with the spyshots.

The teaser video also gives us an all-too-brief glimpse of the larger front air intakes, again matching the spyshots as well several leaked images that have surfaced online. Expect the car to also come with an active front spoiler like previous generations, along with a rumoured new Sports Performance package with a lowered ride height and track-ready dampers.

As for what’s underneath that massive whale tail, expect to find a 3.8 litre twin-turbo flat-six that is capable of pushing out up to 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque in its most potent Turbo S guise. There are also reports of an optional 48-volt mild hybrid system to offset a little of the car’s fuel consumption. As usual, the Turbo should come with a torque vectoring all-wheel drive system, plus a new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission.

GALLERY: 992 Porsche 911 Turbo spyshots