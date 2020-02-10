In Cars, Porsche, Spyshots / By Matthew H Tong / 10 February 2020 3:09 pm / 0 comments

The world’s most iconic sports car, the Porsche 911, is about to get hotter. This prototype was seen in Stuttgart by our spy photographers, wearing all but thin strips of black tape to cover certain exterior design elements of the car. This could only mean that a global premiere is nearing, most possibly at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show which takes place next month.

Visually, the Turbo looks quite a bit wider than the regular 911 Carrera S, but sources peg the sideway growth at 44 mm, which is staggering. Both the front and rear bumpers are new and unique to the Turbo, featuring Porsche Active Aerodynamics. There is a pneumatic elastomer lip under the front bumper which automatically deploys when needed, and the adaptive rear spoiler changes its angle depending on the driven speed for added downforce.

In typical Turbo fashion, the rump gets a new ducktail spoiler, above which rests the adaptive wing. Note that the third brake light from the Carrera S is no longer present here, but is integrated into the ducktail spoiler instead. Sources say Porsche will offer a Sports Performance package for the first time on the Turbo, which lowers ride height and comes with track-ready dampers. Porsche Sports Exhaust is also available, but all models will be fitted with a gas particulate filter.

So far, we know that the 911 Turbo will be powered by a 3.8 litre twin-turbo flat-six engine in both its standard and Turbo S forms, the latter possibly producing up to 650 PS and 800 Nm of torque. With its most potent powerplant, the Turbo S should gain on its 0-100 km/h time and top speed of 2.9 seconds and 330 km/h respectively.

Apparently, the engine will be augmented with a 48-volt electrical system, including the fitment of an integrated belt-driver starter generator. This helps improve the smoothness of the engine start-stop function, but that is as far as things go. No mild-hybrid stuff, at least for the introductory phase. However, it’s said that a simpler 12-volt system will be available as standard, but that’s still up in the air.

Power will be sent to all four wheels via a new eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission, and the AWD system should feature all-wheel steering and torque vectoring. The transmission packaging is said to be more compact this time around, but still weighs about 25 kg more compared to the older seven-speed PDK unit.

In terms of wheel sizes, the front gets shod with 20-inch items wrapped with 255/35 Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, while the rears are larger 21-inch hoops with 315/30 rubbers. As you can see in these photos, the rotors are incredibly huge, with sources claiming that they were taken from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Taycan Turbo S. The front rotors measure 420 mm clamped by 10-piston calipers, and the rear gets 390 mm discs.

Inside, the 992 Turbo S won’t differ all that much compared to its “lesser” siblings. That said, expect unique graphics, trim elements and materials such as Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. Like all Porsches, the car can be further customised, both inside and out. What will probably not be available, though, is the seven-speed manual option.