By Anthony Lim / 2 March 2020 2:17 pm

The C118 Mercedes-Benz CLA has been announced for Thailand, and the second-gen four-door coupe will go on sale in the Kingdom initially in two Mercedes-AMG variant forms, the CLA 35 4Matic and CLA 45 S 4Matic+, priced at 3.99 million baht (RM535,500) and 4.99 million baht (RM669,800) respectively, the Bangkok Post reports.

Unveiled in April last year, the CLA 35 is powered by a M260 2.0 litre turbocharged petrol engine, which produces 302 hp (306 PS) at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 to 4,000 rpm, and this is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, with power sent to all four wheels via a 4Matic fully-variable all-wheel drive system. Performance figures include a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.9 seconds and an electronically-limited 250 km/h top speed.

Standard kit includes a new-generation steering wheel with a flattened lower section, perforated leather and red contrast stitching with metal gearshift paddles and a Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system.

As for the CLA 45 S, which was revealed last July, its M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine develops 416 hp (421 PS) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm, which is 34 hp and 20 Nm more than that found on the base CLA 45, which already manages the 0-100 km/h run in 4.1 second and has a 270 km/h top speed.

The mill is mated to an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, with an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully-variable all-wheel drive system in tow. Standard fit items for the Thai-spec CLA 45 S will include AMG bucket seats.

GALLERY: C118 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 4Matic