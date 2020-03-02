In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2020 3:29 pm / 8 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance for the month of February 2020, where it managed to deliver a total 9,974 cars to customers. The figure represents a 17.3% increase from the 8,506 registrations recorded in January as well as a year-on-year increase of over 80% from the same month last year.

Based on its internal data, Proton’s market share for the second month of 2020 is estimated to be at 23.8%, the highest it has been since August 2013 and an increase of 10.3% when compared to February 2019.

According to the national carmaker, three models in its line-up contributed significantly to the encouraging sales result. The first is the Persona, which took the lead in the B-segment sedan class with 2,653 registrations, or nearly double that of its closest competitor.

Meanwhile, 1,973 units of the X70 were delivered during the month and to date, over 7,000 orders have been received for the C-segment SUV since the locally-assembled (CKD) 2020 model launched. Lastly, the Exora continued to hold its advantage in the C-segment MPV class. As for the Saga and Iriz, 3,934 units of the former were delivered in February, while the Iriz climbed to the second spot in the B-segment hatchback category.

“February was a strong sales month for Proton despite the total industry volume (TIV) shrinking compared to January. By being able to maintain our sales growth our market share is now at its highest point in 77 months. Bookings for the 2020 Proton X70 have also been strong so we feel encouraged about our plans for the rest of the year,” said Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton.