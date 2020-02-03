In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 3 February 2020 2:53 pm / 0 comments

Proton has announced its sales performance numbers for January 2020, reporting that it sold a total of 8,506 units in the first month of the year. While this is 2,611 units – -or 23.49% – less than the 11,117 units it managed in December 2019, the January numbers represent a 20.2% increase over the same month last year, and is the most successful January for the brand in four years.

Overall market share was another positive – the company, which sold 100,821 units in 2019 and continues to hold on to its second position in the standings, said its slice of the pie has increased by 4.9% to 19.5% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of model-specific performances, the Saga continues to lead the line for the automaker, with 3,871 units sold last month. Elsewhere, a total of 1,367 units of the X70 were delivered, and the Persona had a good month, the 2,109 units sold representing an 84% increase over that managed in the corresponding period last year. As for the Iriz, 785 units (+465%) found their way to new customers in January.

“This is a great start to the year on the back of our performance in 2019. January is always a tough month but we still managed to have our best showing in four years,” said Proton CEO Li Chunrong.

“Clearly our customers see the value in our much improved product line. This is especially for the Saga, Persona, Iriz and Exora which were all launched last year. We believe that our strong emphasis on technology, safety and quality is what is driving sales. However, we will not rest on our laurels and will continue to push the envelope on raising standards both in quality and service”, he added.

Last month, Li said the company was aiming to sell at least 132,000 units in 2020, upping its sales volume by 32%. It is also looking at having five of its vehicles as class leaders this year.