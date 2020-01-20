In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 20 January 2020 5:32 pm / 0 comments

On top of the many ambitious plans Proton laid out during its Chinese New Year media luncheon, its CEO Li Chunrong also announced that the national carmaker plans to top the sales charts in five different segments this year, as it aims to crest 132,000 units of sales.

Although he did not give any specifics on exactly which segments Proton plans to lead (the definitions of which are usually rather vague, anyway), Li did say that the company has been at the top of a number of segments over the course of 2019. Notably, the X70 has been leading the premium C-segment SUV segment since the start of the year, while the Exora currently tops the C-segment MPV market.

Elsewhere, the Saga also led the A-segment sedan market at multiple points last year, so it stands to reason that it will continue to battle its only real rival, the recently-refreshed Perodua Bezza, for class honours in 2020. With the X70 and Exora set to retain their positions, the identities of the other two models are left open to interpretation, but we can speculate what they are.

One big possibility will be the X50, which should be competitively priced to take the B-segment SUV crown – and maybe even the overall SUV lead – at least until Perodua’s new, smaller SUV comes along. The Persona should also be in the mix for the B-segment sedan lead, given that its competitors are significantly more expensive and that the outgoing Honda City is on its last legs.

Li also said that the company will hold second position in one other segment, and that would leave only the Iriz in the B-segment hatchback market, behind the all-conquering Perodua Myvi.