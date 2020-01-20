With production of the locally-assembled Proton X70 well and truly underway at the national carmaker’s Tanjung Malim factory, when can we expect the model to be launched? Well, during a recent Chinese New Year luncheon with members of the media, Proton CEO Li Chunrong stated that the X70 CKD will be launched “very soon.”
However, he did not disclose an official launch date, nor was there any word on pricing. As for details about what’s new with the localised version, we are still left with what we learned during our visit to Tanjung Malim for the X70 CKD’s rollout ceremony back in December last year.
The car will be largely identical to the fully-imported (CBU) version, with changes being the new Proton roundel at the front that replaces the previous shield-shaped badge. There will apparently be more changes beneath the surface, with the 1.8 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine tuned to deliver 181 hp and 15 Nm more torque for a total of 300 Nm.
Other more significant changes include the possible use of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the kit list could be improved with the addition of a powered tailgate. On the matter of the amount of local content that will be used for the X70 CKD, no percentages have been revealed for now.
In August last year, Proton reconfirmed its plan to deliver a locally-assembled version of the X70 SUV within the second half of 2019, and while customers have yet to receive the model, it looks like they will soon.
Aside from the X70, Li also stated that Proton will be launching another highly anticipated model this year in the shape of the X50, which will be its second SUV offering. Based on the Geely Binyue, the compact SUV should be a popular choice among those who find the X70 a little too large for their liking, and will likely come with a number of styling and equipment revisions that are specific for the Malaysian market. Both SUVs should be crucial in the company’s pursuit of selling 132,000 cars this year.
P1 say they will get 100k sales in 2019 and they did it.
If they say they will get 132k sales this year, dun bet against it like Albert Yong/Kunta did. He lost his pants and underwear big time. Such big shame after all the bollocks he told here.
Prepare for the Surge, prepare for the inevitable. P1 is inevitable.
Anyone could see CKD car prices “rise by up to 15%”??anyone??please enlighten me thanks.
Habislah proton ciplak!
Finish Honda Malaysia, this SUV will steal sales from CRV with no AEB, no land departure warning and no blind spot monitor, especially for upcoming City Turbo. Salesman will start crying. So called as “Power of Nightmare Cars”
As majority in Malaysia fed up of driving honda cars because too many quality issues on newer Honda models after bought for less than 1 year. When go to aftersales service, people also complaining most of the aftersales service dealer. Cannot solve. Shows that technicians are having half past six, lying, didn’t repair at all, never repair other peoples car at all.
Yet, some of them are still buying Honda cars with brainless. Also, come here hating kimchi cars with low resale value and hating mazda. Just look at safety specs, most of Honda models are really kosong spec. Compare to Mazda, Toyota and Hyundai Ioniq comes with blind spot monitor, AEB, land departure warning and others. No wonder, many mazda CX-5 and Proton X70 everywhere than looking Honda CRV is now rare.
Malaysians rather buy mazda. This comes with 5 years warranty as Honda. Bermaz service is better and they already improved their service than honda. Even CKD Mazda CX-5 looks so so but better than most Honda models. So Honda Malaysia is dead.
WHAT FOR? UNDER NEW LGE TAX, CKD PRICE NOW SKY ROCKETING!!!
In short for 2020 new car, X70 CKD in Q1 and X50 CKD Q3… Target for 2020, 132k total, 60k from saga and around 4-6k for export. Should target for 2021, Ertiga & Exora replacement with Iriz/Persona chassis plus Geely’s transmission and engine. Rebadge Geely’s car for Preve and Perdana as both are going to be obsolete and the demand from the government is there….