In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Anthony Lim / 20 January 2020 3:29 pm / 5 comments

By all accounts, Proton had a very good year in 2019. The national automaker reported that it sold 100,821 units (domestic plus export) in 2019, an increase of 55.7% over that managed in 2018, and good enough to give it an overall market share of 16.7%, its best achievement since 2014. However, Proton CEO Li Chunrong says the company won’t be resting on its laurels and is looking to sell more cars this year.

“These achievements are all great, but today they are history. Proton needs to set new targets to go forward and for 2020 we have a number of ambitious aims,” he said at the company’s Chinese New Year luncheon for the media today.

These include a significant growth in sales, with Li stating that the company intends to sell at least 132,000 units in 2020, if not more, effectively upping its sales volume by 32%. Li said that aside from the growing demand for the facelifted Saga, new models coming this year will help facilitate that growth, the soon-to-be-launched, locally-assembled CKD 2020 X70 will be integral to plans.

He added that the projection will also include numbers from the company’s second SUV model, the X50, which is expected to arrive in the second half of the year. The numbers aren’t all that is ambitious, because Proton is looking at having five of its vehicles as class leaders this year.

The company is also looking at exports as being another growth contributor – it is targeting to increase its rate for exports to 4,000 units, possibly to around 6,000 with additional help and incentives from the government.

Additionally, the company said that it will be increasing the number of its 3S and 4S centres in 2020, and is looking at having 150 outlets in place by the end of the year.