In Cars, Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 5 March 2020 2:24 pm / 3 comments

The Honda WR-V, a previous generation Jazz-based “SUV” that was launched in India in March 2017, has received a facelift. The refreshed crossover-inspired B-segment hatchback has appeared on Honda India’s website and social media ahead of a launch in April.

As before, the WR-V is clearly differentiated from the Jazz thanks to its pre-facelift HR-V-style front end. There’s a new front grille with horizontal slats (was honeycomb) flanked by new headlamps. The “eyes” of the car are obvious new items, and they are LED projectors with integrated daytime running lights and position lamps. The pre-facelift had simple halogen bulbs. There are also black shrouds for the foglamps now.

At the back, the tail lamp arrangement is new (the shape remains) and there are LED signatures. Cruise control and an electric sunroof are the other highlights for top spec models.

According to local reports, the WR-V facelift will come with BS6-compliant (India’s latest emissions standard) petrol and diesel engines – and they are a 1.2 litre SOHC i-VTEC petrol with 90 hp and a 1.5 litre i-DTEC turbodiesel with 110 hp. Both options are expected to carry-over a five-speed manual gearbox. Will India get an automatic option this time around?

At 3,999 mm long and 1,734 mm wide, the WR-V is 44 mm longer and 40 mm wider than the third-generation GK Jazz due to the body add-ons. Ground clearance is 188 mm, which is 53 mm higher than on the hatchback. What do you think of the Honda WR-V – would it work in ASEAN?