In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Danny Tan / 6 March 2020 3:00 pm / 0 comments

Mazda has launched the CX-30 in Thailand. Our neighbouring market gets the crossover with the sole engine option of a naturally aspirated 2.0 litre SkyActiv-G engine with 165 PS/213 Nm and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

There’s no diesel option for Thailand, although our CX-30 has the option of a 1.8 litre SkyActiv-D oil burner with 114 hp/270 Nm, and the Thai CX-3 can be had with a 1.5 litre turbodiesel.

Three CX-30 trim levels are available in the Land of Smiles – the C at 989,000 baht (RM131,033), the S at 1.099 million baht (RM145,796) and 1.199 million baht (RM159,062) for the top SP with all the bells, whistles and Mazda’s i-Activsense suite of driver assist systems. These sticker prices are higher than the CX-3’s (from 34,000 to 116,000 baht more), but both will exist alongside the bigger/taller CX-5 – the CX-30 is an addition and not a replacement.

The CX-30 was launched by Bermaz in January. We get the “raised Mazda 3 hatchback” in three CBU Japan variants – the 2.0G, 2.0G High and 1.8D High. All are front-wheel drive with Mazda’s G-Vectoring Control Plus.

Kit wise, the 2.0G comes with 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps, push start, head-up display, manual air-con, fabric seats, silver dashboard trim, manual front seats, i-Stop auto start-stop and a reverse camera. The Mazda Connect infotainment system is linked to an 8.8-inch display and eight speakers, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 2.0G High and 1.8D High adds on automatic high beam and signature LEDs for the headlamps, 18-inch alloys, keyless entry, powered tailgate, powered sunroof and parking sensors at both ends (four front, six rear). Inside, High cars come with dual-zone climate control with rear vents, leather upholstery, a 10-way powered driver’s seat with memory, and paddle shifters.

On the safety front, all CX-30s come with seven airbags, DSC, Hill Launch Assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Isofix child seat anchors for the outer rear seats. The High cars add on i-Activsense, which includes Adaptive Front-Lighting System, High Beam Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Driver Attention Alert, Smart City Brake Support (front and rear) and Mazda Radar Cruise Control.

Our CX-30 starts from RM143,059 for the 2.0G, on-the-road without insurance. The 2.0G High goes for RM164,059 and the 1.8D High is yours for RM172,943. Bermaz includes a five-year/100,000 km factory warranty and five years of free maintenance. Full specs on CarBase.my.

