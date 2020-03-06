In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 6 March 2020 5:08 pm / 2 comments

If you’ve spent any amount of time in the more happening parts of Klang Valley, you’d have probably stumbled across some art by Kenji Chai. The Sandakan-born graffiti artist is known for paintings of his signature dog, Chaigo, as well as vibrant murals both locally and around the world.

He has also collaborated with various brands, and his latest joint venture is with Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM), which presented a Triton that has been spray painted by Chai. As you can see from these images lifted from the company’s social media platforms, the pick-up truck has been dressed in Chai’s trademark colourful imagery which, on this application, takes the form of an abstract cheetah.

According to MMM, the use of a cheetah is to “portray the Triton’s exceptional swiftness” and both Chai and the Triton’s “unconventional characteristics to adapt to challenges or obstacles ahead of them.” The feline adorns the bonnet, driver’s side and tailgate of the vehicle, while Mitsubishi’s “Drive Your Ambition” tagline is sprayed across the passenger’s side. Chaigo also appears at the rear corner, on the driver’s side.

Chai and the Triton will be the subject of a mini-documentary, premiering on AXN next month. Members of the public will also be able to check out the truck at a roadshow at Central i-City – next to a modified Triton – until March 8.