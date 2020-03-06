You’ve seen it before – flashing brake lights, usually on modified vehicles. They are about as ubiquitous on our roads as a Perodua Myvi, and are typically installed under the pretence of increased visibility and safety. Of course, brake lights that strobe aren’t exactly new – some carmakers offer emergency stop signals that do the same thing, while others like Honda use systems that flash the hazard lights.
But while the ex-factory examples only come on during hard braking and stay on for only a few seconds, the ones you see on that wannabe Civic Type R light up as soon as the driver touches the brake pedal, and continue strobing as long as their foot stays on the pedal, making for quite an annoying sight at a red light.
Make no mistake, this is a not only a nuisance on a public road, but also a safety concern – and at least one country is trying to put a stop to that. The Philippine Land Transport Office (LTO) is apparently pulling over motorists with flashing brake lights as part of the country’s stricter enforcement of traffic rules, according to a report by local automotive portal AutoIndustriya.com.
It’s not just brake lights the authority is checking – it is also looking at missing number plates, missing or expired driving licences and jeepneys with worn tyres and lacking functional handbrakes. The latter is part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme (PUVMP) that eventually aims to replace all jeepneys and buses older than 15 years with newer, safer and more environmentally-friendly transportation.
What do you guys think – should Malaysia be doing the same enforcement over here? And if you’re thinking of getting flashing brake lights, please don’t. Not only is it distracting for other road users, it’s also downright dangerous for those suffering from epilepsy.
Comments
They should also catch those idiots which use the foglamp when there is no fog, some with bright white light some more. not to forget those who uses led bulb in a reflector housing. too many idiocy nowadays!
We also should do the same but the problem is, most of the abang2 PDRM and JPJ guys mintak duit kopi. And once they get their duit kopi, they let the offenders lose.
The cycle perpetuates. This has always the problem. Until we give up corruption and dedak, this is difficult to enforce.
Front fog light is not as damaging as rear fog light. These Japanese Celups think it’s cool and trendy to turn on rear fog light on a clear night condition.
Many of them don’t know when a car’s rear fog lamp should be used, blatantly just leave them On all the time. This poses a problem to everyone driving behind the person as rear fog lamps are very Bright. At the end, we end up getting Blinded by them.
The owner manual already stated it should only be : {Used in Low Visibility Situations such as Fog as well as Heavy Rain Only},
maybe those Celup’s salesperson too excited to close a sale asap, the Celupshizophrenia sets in, forget to inform their Celup’s buyers this very important message.
I agree with you but I blame our corrupted lazy officers who always asking for money. they should catch and confiscate these cars.
Even Federal Highway also cannot catch all the motobikes using the fast lane, they want to catch this now?
Everyday so many accidents on Federal Highway because the kutu bikers refuse to use Bike Lane.
Typical Malaysian.. you are absolutely correct.. so sick of those car- modified Kutu always turn on the bloody non-compliant modified HID and HID fog light flash behind you like nobody business until your eyes pain looking at it. Where the hell is PDRM/JPJ enforcement.. sleeping on their job ?. At some point I am so frustrated and pull a side a let the Kutu pass me then I follow the Kutu back and chase the fellow with high-beam.
Illegal HID bright lights also failed to prevent, now already wanna catch this thing?
IMHO the normal-flashing type 3rd brake lamp or additional 4th is actually really good in term of getting other road users attention.
Its the fancy-style flashing that uses the original light that should be banned.
Shouldnt the police go after people who’s third brake light has failed
i could see it on so many cars, some owners are unware and some just dont care. Surely that is far more dangerous than this?
Flashing brake lights better to alert those not paying attention behind, especially those teong people very close. These people would make sure their brake lights are working. Why penalise these people?
Better to go after those idiots whose car have no working brake lights, those are not a nuisance but downright dangerous!!! Especially Perodua drivers, the authorities should take actions on Perodua for giving cars with easily spoiled brake lights. Those are the real hazards on the road.
Check also the led headlight not only after market but OEM too. Eg honda so an annoying.
For me they should also enforce the acc shop that supply and install those thing, not only the driver. If you want to kill a snake you must cut off its head, tq.
Philippines are islands without any road connections to other countries, unlike Malaysia.
Flashing brake lights makes sense, but they don’t match international standards. Possibly Singapore and Thailand will not allow cars with flashing brake lights to enter as they don’t match international standards.
Malaysia can’t even catch users without 3rd break light!!!