In International News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 March 2020 3:42 pm / 14 comments

You’ve seen it before – flashing brake lights, usually on modified vehicles. They are about as ubiquitous on our roads as a Perodua Myvi, and are typically installed under the pretence of increased visibility and safety. Of course, brake lights that strobe aren’t exactly new – some carmakers offer emergency stop signals that do the same thing, while others like Honda use systems that flash the hazard lights.

But while the ex-factory examples only come on during hard braking and stay on for only a few seconds, the ones you see on that wannabe Civic Type R light up as soon as the driver touches the brake pedal, and continue strobing as long as their foot stays on the pedal, making for quite an annoying sight at a red light.

Make no mistake, this is a not only a nuisance on a public road, but also a safety concern – and at least one country is trying to put a stop to that. The Philippine Land Transport Office (LTO) is apparently pulling over motorists with flashing brake lights as part of the country’s stricter enforcement of traffic rules, according to a report by local automotive portal AutoIndustriya.com.

It’s not just brake lights the authority is checking – it is also looking at missing number plates, missing or expired driving licences and jeepneys with worn tyres and lacking functional handbrakes. The latter is part of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme (PUVMP) that eventually aims to replace all jeepneys and buses older than 15 years with newer, safer and more environmentally-friendly transportation.

What do you guys think – should Malaysia be doing the same enforcement over here? And if you’re thinking of getting flashing brake lights, please don’t. Not only is it distracting for other road users, it’s also downright dangerous for those suffering from epilepsy.