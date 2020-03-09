In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 9 March 2020 9:55 am / 7 comments

It appears that particles from tyre wear and brakes can be up to 1,000 times more polluting than what comes out of a car’s exhaust, Emissions Analytics found. It classifies brake wear, tyre wear, road surface wear and road dust as non-exhaust emissions (NEE), all of which have no legislative regulation. They also cause a great deal of concern for air quality.

Now, the UK Government’s Air Quality Expert Group (AQEG) states that NEEs are believed to constitute the majority of primary particulate matter from road transport (60% of PM2.5 and 73% of PM10) and recommends NEE be immediately recognised as a source of ambient concentrations of airborne particulate matter. This also applies to vehicles with zero exhaust emissions of particles, such as electric vehicles.

In a case study, Emissions Analytics performed some initial tyre wear tests using a ‘popular’ family hatchback fitted with brand new, correctly inflated tyres. It found that the car emitted 5.8 grammes per kilometre of particles. Comparatively, the regulated exhaust emission limit is 4.5 milligrammes per km.

That is over 1,000 times more polluting than exhaust emissions, and the firm said that this could be even higher if the vehicle had tyres which were underinflated, or the road surfaces used for the test were rougher, or the tyres used were from a budget range – all very recognisable scenarios in ‘real world’ motoring.

This is a “very serious” and growing environmental problem, one that’s exacerbated by larger vehicles such as SUVs, the firm said. In fact, the growing demand for electric vehicles is also accelerating this problem, because EVs tend to be heavier than standard cars due to their batteries.

Emissions Analytics’ senior researcher, Richard Lofthouse said: “It’s time to consider not just what comes out of a car’s exhaust pipe but particle pollution from tyre and brake wear. Our initial tests reveal that there can be a shocking amount of particle pollution from tyres – 1,000 times worse than emissions from a car’s exhaust.”

“What is even more frightening is that while exhaust emissions have been tightly regulated for many years, tyre wear is totally unregulated – and with the increasing growth in sales of heavier SUVs and battery-powered electric cars, non-exhaust emissions (NEE) are a very serious problem.”

Emissions Analytics CEO, Nick Molden added: “The challenge to the industry and regulators is an almost complete black hole of consumer information, undone by frankly out of date regulations still preoccupied with exhaust emissions. In the short term, fitting higher quality tyres is one way to reduce these NEEs and to always have tyres inflated to the correct level.”

“Ultimately, though, the car industry may have to find ways to reduce vehicle weight too. What is without doubt on the horizon is much-needed regulation to combat this problem. Whether that leads to specific types of low emission, harder wearing tyres is not for us to say – but change has to come.”