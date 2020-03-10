In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 10 March 2020 6:35 pm / 0 comments

As fully electric vehicles gain increasing mainstream acceptance, demand for personalisation will follow suit eventually, and German tuning firm Hofele has unveiled its latest selection of parts for the Mercedes-Benz EQC fully electric SUV. These are focused on the aesthetics of the vehicle, and as such the SUV’s twin-motor, 402 hp/765 Nm powertrain is unchanged, as is its 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

In factory standard form, the Mercedes-Benz EQC does the 0-100 km/h acceleration benchmark in 5.1 seconds, onward to an electronically-limited top speed of 180 km/h. Including its 652 kg lithium-ion battery pack, the EQC has a kerb weight of 2,495 kg, while claimed combined electric range is 417 km on the WLTP test cycle from a comsumption figure of 22.3 to 25 kWh per 100 km.

The visual cues differentiating the Hofele kit from the factory standard Mercedes-Benz EQC start at the front end, with a different grille and front bumper giving the electric SUV more than a passing resemblance to the front end of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, albeit with gloss black trim for the front bumper instead of the chrome finish on the extra-long-wheelbase limousine.

Further along, rolling stock for the Hofele styling package is a set of 22-inch Hofele ‘Turbine’ wheels finished in dark shadow chrome, and are shod in 265/35R22 tyres. As with the front bumper, the side sills and rear bumper are finished in silver instead of the standard vehicle’s black plastic cladding, while the rear diffuser remains finished in black.

The Hofele package for the EQC’s interior includes a combination of leather and Alcantara, detailed with perforation and unique stitching designs, says Hofele. Armagnac leather is used in this example, and the steering wheel similarly gets a combination of leather with constrasting Alcantara upper and lower sections.

The EQC is the first of five Mercedes-Benz models to receive Hofele styling packages, which the tuning firm has originally scheduled to unveil at the now-cancelled Geneva Motor Show. For now pricing of the styling package for the EQC has not been announced, though this is likely to be revealed at a later date along with details of the aforementioned four other Mercedes-Benz models the firm has customised.