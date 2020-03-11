In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 March 2020 8:49 am / 0 comments

After the cancellation of the 2020 MotoGP curtain raiser race in Qatar and postponement of the Thailand Grand Prix to October, the scheduled opening race for MotoGP, the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, has now been pushed back to November 13 to 15. This is due to the ongoing corona virus outbreak in the US, with the local government of Austin banning large public gatherings.

Consequently, the season ending Gran Premio Motul de la Comunitat Valenciana in Spain will be held on November 20 to 22. This means the 2020 MotoGP race calendar has been shortened to 20 rounds with the opening race now slotted for the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on May 3 to 5.

Earlier, an online poll asking if Malaysians wanted a second MotoGP race in Sepang emerged but it is as yet unknown who created it. Race organiser Dorna has a contractual obligation to hold a 13 race calendar but it remains to be seen how the rest of the season will shape up while the spread of Covid-19 continues.