In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 March 2020 12:40 pm / 2 comments

After the cancellation of the MotoGP race in Qatar as well as the postponement of the Thailand Grand Prix in Buriram over fears of Covid-19 contagion, MotoGP race organisers Dorna have announced a revised schedule for this year’s racing season. For the top flight MotoGP class, the season begins in Austin, Texas on April 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, for Thailand, the race in the Land of Smiles has been rescheduled to the weekend of October 3 and 4. This means the race scheduled for that weekend, the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain is brought forward to September 26 and 27.

Thus, for the 2020 racing season, there will be 19 MotoGP races and 20 Moto2 and Moto3 rounds in the calendar. For the MotoGP championship to be ratified by motorcycling’s governing body the FIM, there has to be a minimum of 13 races in the season.

Speaking to reporters about the possibility of further races in the calendar being cancelled due to the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, said, “it’s very important for us to maintain the calendar and second to make the maximum number of races, keeping the same possibilities for everybody.”

Several options were considered for the season opening MotoGP race in Qatar after the imposition of a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Italy was announced, including a special charter flight with the absolute minimum number of team personnel or a closed race with no spectators or visitors in the paddock.

“What will happen in the future? This is something we can’t prevent. The situation keeps changing around the world, every day. The only thing I can say is that we will try to do everything possible; postpone or whatever,” said Ezpeleta. “This is the position. The next race? the United States. We don’t know anything. We are waiting to send all the material until the last moment. If the situation changes between now and that moment, we will make that decision,” he said.