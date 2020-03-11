In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2020 10:23 am / 4 comments

Hyundai has announced the imminent debut of the seventh-generation Elantra, which will celebrate its global premiere on March 17 at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, California. With more than 13.8 million units sold since the model was introduced in 1990, the Elantra (also known as the Avante in selected markets) is Hyundai’s best-selling car globally, and the latest redesign is a bold one.

To go along with the announcement, the Korean carmaker has also released several teasers of its latest C-segment model, giving us an early look at its styling. Following the theme of “Parametric Dynamics,” the all-new Elantra adopts a more coupe-like roofline to give it a more dynamic look that does have a hint of the current Honda Civic FC to it.

However, the Elantra’s side profile is a lot bolder by comparison thanks to the polyhedral shapes found on its body, with the most obvious being those seen on the doors. From the angle, we also get to see the car’s sleek headlamps, along with additional crease line that lead into the rear taillights. Also interesting the shape of the rear decklid that appears to double as a subtle spoiler.

In a separate video uploaded by the carmaker, we get glimpses of the sedan’s front end, which appears to be inspired by the eight-generation Sonata, as it sports a wide grille that blends into the lighting clusters. As for the rear, the angular taillights are linked by a full-width light bar that runs in between the Hyundai badge and model script.

Just like the exterior, the new Elantra’s interior is radical departure from the seventh-gen it replaces. Hyundai calls it the “Immersive Cocoon,” and it is meant to create a driver-focused user experience. Minimalistic in appearance, the driver and front passenger zones are divided by a trim piece that originates from the centre console and continues to below the red-accented slim air vents and into door cards, forming the “cocoon” mentioned.

Meanwhile, the dashboard accommodates two integrated displays and notable touch points include low-mounted door handles, a new steering wheel not unlike that in the Optima and sizeable gear selector. From the front passenger’s point of view, there also appears to be a small storage cubby underneath the centre console.

The carmaker says the new Elantra comes with “longer, lower and wider than ever proportions,” but has yet to reveal official figures. Also unknown are the powertrain options that will be made available, but expect a host of different Smartstream petrol engines and even a possible plug-in hybrid option. We’ll only know more in a few days’ time, so stay tuned.