11 March 2020

Nissan Asia & Oceania has released an infographic promoting electric vehicles in general, as well as the Nissan Leaf, an electric pioneer that’s now into its second generation. The poster has some interesting facts and figures, which are quite damning.

According to studies, approximately four billion people in Asia and Oceania – or 92% of people in the region – are exposed to air pollution levels that pose a significant health risk. This was further highlighted by last month’s launch of the world’s largest real-time air quality data bank under the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It indicates that much of the region remains on ‘unhealthy’ air quality levels.

Now we may be very fearful of seasonal virus outbreaks, but air pollution is now globally the fifth leading cause of death among all health risks and 9% of deaths are attributed to it. Doesn’t grab the headlines like coronavirus does, but it’s a silent killer.

This ties in with Nissan’s promotion of electric cars. The Yokohama-based carmaker says that just one EV can save 4.6 metric tonnes of greenhouse gases each year, which is equivalent to planting 209 trees.

Zeroing into the Leaf, Nissan says that to date, the over 460,000 Leaf owners have have contributed to around 2.1 million metric tonnes of CO2 saved. For context, more than 81 million trees are needed to process that much CO2 in a year by our earth’s natural process.

The Leaf, which has been around since 2010, has seen owners do over 13 billion kilometres to date, which is the distance of driving to the moon more than 33,800 times. That’s a lot of silent miles with no tailpipe emissions. How electricity is generated and what emissions are released at the plant is a full topic by itself, but every bit counts.

A 55% reduction in current CO2 emissions is needed by 2030 to halt global warming, which of late has manifested itself in obvious fashion in Australia, where bushfires alternated with flooding in some pretty extreme see-saw weather. Some countries and cities have started to act, targeting internal combustion engines and promoting EVs as the future.

No such thing yet in Malaysia, but if you want to do your part, the second-generation Nissan Leaf is sold here. Launched in July 2019, the latest Leaf looks a lot more dynamic than the bulbous original. With 150 PS and 320 Nm (41 PS/66 Nm more than before), it does 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, which is nearly four seconds faster than the old car.

It also has a much larger 40 kWh lithium-ion battery that bumps range up from 195 km to 270 km, and that’s on the more stringent WLTP cycle. Every Leaf comes with a 6.6 kW wallbox that will provide a full charge in around seven hours, while a CHAdeMO port allows the use of 50 kW DC fast charging, topping up the battery in less than an hour. Check out our review to learn more about this RM188k EV.



