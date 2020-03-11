In Cars, Maserati, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 11 March 2020 3:46 pm / 0 comments

The Maserati Ghibli is set to receive its first facelift this year after making its initial debut nearly six years ago, and we now have some idea of what to expect. Recently, a lightly camouflaged test vehicle was spotted undergoing testing in the cold by our spy photographers, who were more than happy to snap a few photos.

Looking at the exterior, it is hard to see what the fuss is all about, as the Ghibli looks largely similar as before. Most of the visible cues like the design of the headlamps and taillights, as well as the bumpers are unchanged from before, with only the bonnet and C-pillar badges being taped up.

The revised interior carries more mystery to it, as heavy covers block any attempt to spot any revisions that have been made. Based on what we can see, the new lines at the centre of the dashboard point towards a larger infotainment screen, while the driver should benefit from a digital instrument cluster as well.

However, a shot of the windshield tag indicates the test vehicle is powered by a 2.0 litre engine that appears to generate 330 hp. An interesting development, considering the Ghibli is only offered with 3.0 litre V6 petrol and diesel engines, the former starting from 350 hp.

The tag could indicate that a new entry-level variant will be added to the Ghibli line-up, or it could also be a plug-in hybrid model that is set to debut in Beijing in April, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In any case, we’ll have to wait to see what Maserati has in store for the Ghibli.