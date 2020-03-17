In BMW, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 March 2020 4:34 pm / 0 comments

With all the enforced social distancing happening worldwide to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, people are bound to be picking up new hobbies over at least the next couple of weeks. Perhaps as a result of all this, BMW has announced a new collaboration with Italian bicycle maker 3T to introduce a new 3T For BMW “urban gravel bike”.

The two-wheeled Ultimate Cycling Machine is based on the all-road Exploro and comes with the same aerodynamic carbon fibre frame and 3T’s Torno carbon fibre aero cranks (said to be the lightest in the world). Exclusive to the BMW model are a Brooks leather saddle, matching Brooks leather grips, Shimano GRX shift and brake levers and Fulcrum Racing 7 DB alloy wheels shod in reversible Schwalbe G-One Speed tyres.

“3T was a natural choice for us, as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers”, said BMW Lifestyle head Gaston Streiger.

René Wiertz, co-owner and CEO of 3T, added “We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3T to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3T For BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3T For BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all-road biking experience.”

The 3T For BMW bike will be offered with an off-white frame with either grey/green or blue highlights, and will soon be offered at selected BMW dealers and 3T Experience Centres – assuming they will be open. Cash-strapped adventurers need not apply however, as the bike will retail at a cool €5,499 (RM26,500).