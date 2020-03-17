In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 17 March 2020 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Luxury car brands often go the extra mile for customers who seek the ultimate level of personalisation, from high-end custom paint jobs to tailor-made bespokes. For Porsche, nothing is more personal than a person’s fingerprint, so why not magnify the biometric print and put it on a car?

Last we checked, it isn’t April Fool’s so this can’t be a joke, although the comic relief is certainly welcome in a time roiled by the Covid-19 viral outbreak. Now, for 7,500 euros (RM36k), Porsche will transform the car of your choosing into a truly “one-of-a-kind” model by putting a giant copy of your fingerprint on the car’s bonnet. However, this option is only available in Germany.

The automaker uses a proprietary direct-printing technology typically used for designs that can’t be done with conventional painting. This technology, it says, is superior to a film application in both look and feel. It works much like an inkjet printer, in which the paint is applied with a print head that operates automatically and without overspray. The bonnet is first removed and painted, then covered with a layer of clear coat, before finally being polished and reinstalled on the car.

According to Porsche, it processes the customer’s biometric data such that it cannot be used for any unauthorised purposes. Those who prefer not to have their fingerprints printed on the bonnet can look forward to other “customer-specific designs” which will be made available soon.

Porsche’s vice president of individualisation and classic, Alexander Fabig said: “Individuality is very important for Porsche customers. And no design can be more personal than your own fingerprint. Porsche is a pioneer in personalisation and has developed the direct printing method together with partners. We’re especially proud of having developed a completely new product offering based on new technologies.”