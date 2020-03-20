In Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 March 2020 11:40 am / 0 comments

Not content with its earlier attempt at cramming more power into the Audi RS4 Avant, ABT Sportsline has now introduced a new ABT Power S package for the model, which brings out 530 PS (523 hp) and 680 Nm from the 2.9 litre biturbo V6 under the bonnet.

The company says its new power upgrade package provides an increase of 80 PS (79 hp) and 80 Nm from stock, and marks a further improvement over its previous ABT Power option that peaked at 510 PS (503 hp) and 660 Nm.

According to the company, the added grunt comes from the addition of a new engine control unit, which works with an additional water cooler kit and air intake cover, while an optional intercooler can also be specified.

Aside from the tweaks under the bonnet, ABT also offers a number of aero components, including wheelhouse vents adorned with carbon-fibre fins as well as a carbon-fibre reinforced polymer (CFRP) rear spoiler. At the rear, there’s a stainless steel exhaust system with four outlets, each measuring 102 mm in diameter, furnished with carbon-fibre end pipes and gloss black inserts integrated into the rear skit.

For more visual impact, there are 20-inch ABT Sports WheelsDR and FR wheels finished in mystic black, or a GR model that comes in 20 or 21 inches, available in gloss or matte black. These can be complemented with a height-adjustable suspension kit or height-adjustable suspension springs, along with ABT anti-roll bars for the front and rear.

On the inside, a range of ABT items can be fitted to jazz things up, like a new engine start/stop button cap, carbon-fibre seat frame covers and dashboard covers, a shift knob cover, entrance lights, carbon seat covers, and a leather/carbon finish for the steering wheel.