In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 March 2020 11:45 am / 2 comments

The latest W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ has all the right ingredients to be a capable hot hatch. Revealed in July last year, the range-topping version of the model packs 421 PS (416 hp) and 500 Nm of torque, all from a 2.0 litre turbocharged engine.

The M139 mill, which is the most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine manufactured for series production, directs drive to all four wheels via an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission and an all-wheel drive system.

Performance-wise, the A 45 S takes just 3.9 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h, while the top speed is set at 270 km/h. With those specs, Sport Auto saw it fit to subject the AMG model to a lap of the famous Nurburgring to see just what it can do.

With Christian Gebhardt at the wheel of an A 45 S, the hot hatch managed to set a time of 7:48.8, beating out other cars that the magazine have tested in the past like the Toyota GR Supra (7:52.17) and BMW M2 Competition (7:52.36).

It should be noted that the time set by Sport Auto isn’t better when compared to front-wheel drive hot hatches like the Honda Civic Type R (7:43.80) or even the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R (7:40.10). Of course, this isn’t an official run undertaken by the automaker, and there could be other variables that affect the results, including weather conditions and tyre choice. We can only hope AMG responds appropriately in the future.

GALLERY: W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+