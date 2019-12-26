As we all know, the Toyota GR Supra and G29 BMW Z4 were developed as part of a sports car collaboration involving both companies, with both sharing similar mechanicals but with different philosophies in mind.
The engine used in the Supra is the same BMW unit as seen on the Z4 in its M40i guise, the B58B30 turbocharged straight-six with 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm on the Supra. This is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, allowing the Supra to sprint from 0-100 km/h run in 4.3 seconds, and on to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h.
However, which of the two is faster around the Nürburgring? Well, that answer has now been answered by Sport Auto, as the media outlet recently posted a video featuring the GR Supra lapping the famous track where many performance cars have been benchmarked.
At the wheel of the fifth-generation sports car is Christian Gebhardt, who managed to set a lap time of 7:52.17 as seen in the video. The recorded time is a hair over three seconds faster than the Z4 that Gebhardt tested back in September 2018, whereby he clocked 7:55.41.
Widening the scope of the comparison, the GR Supra’s time came close to the M2 Competition that was tested in October last year, with the coupe setting a time of 7:52.36. Going back further in time, Sport Auto tested the E92 M3 GTS in 2013 and lapped the circuit in 7:48, while a year later, the M4 Coupe and Aston Martin V12 Vantage S managed 7:52.
GALLERY: Toyota GR Supra (Malaysia-spec)
Comments
The Toyota GR Supra. Nuffsaid
It the car driver who is determine the speed of the car.. Not car engine torque, HP..
On highway, you will see many P1, P2 cars overtook 1.5 Turbo car.. Lol
I hope toyota newly developed 4.0 twin turbo v8 will be in this supra soon.
Same engine albeit the Z4 was in manual pack.
Cost cutting Toyota replace luxury materials with cheapo lighter plastics, I’m surprised it wasn’t much faster since they removed everything inside the Z4 and cheapened the car. I will wait for Z4 M version come to tarpau this car.
Christian Gebhardt, that AMR ricer
You pay almost 100k more than a Z4, ofc you have to expect it to be faster
But interior doesn’t look 100k more and neither does the brand prestige, people will say Supra owners must be stupid to pay so much more to buy a lousier car.
T. Supra – RM 568k
M2 Coupe – RM 626k
M4 Coupe – RM 772k
Z4 here is only RM 480k. Overpriced Toyota junk. Orz!
Z4 small engine rm480k? Overpriced bmw. Not even M series to be competitive in handling.