In Cars, International News, Toyota, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 26 December 2019 3:15 pm / 11 comments

As we all know, the Toyota GR Supra and G29 BMW Z4 were developed as part of a sports car collaboration involving both companies, with both sharing similar mechanicals but with different philosophies in mind.

The engine used in the Supra is the same BMW unit as seen on the Z4 in its M40i guise, the B58B30 turbocharged straight-six with 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 4,500 rpm on the Supra. This is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, allowing the Supra to sprint from 0-100 km/h run in 4.3 seconds, and on to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h.

However, which of the two is faster around the Nürburgring? Well, that answer has now been answered by Sport Auto, as the media outlet recently posted a video featuring the GR Supra lapping the famous track where many performance cars have been benchmarked.

At the wheel of the fifth-generation sports car is Christian Gebhardt, who managed to set a lap time of 7:52.17 as seen in the video. The recorded time is a hair over three seconds faster than the Z4 that Gebhardt tested back in September 2018, whereby he clocked 7:55.41.

Widening the scope of the comparison, the GR Supra’s time came close to the M2 Competition that was tested in October last year, with the coupe setting a time of 7:52.36. Going back further in time, Sport Auto tested the E92 M3 GTS in 2013 and lapped the circuit in 7:48, while a year later, the M4 Coupe and Aston Martin V12 Vantage S managed 7:52.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Supra (Malaysia-spec)