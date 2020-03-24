In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 March 2020 10:59 am / 0 comments

Aston Martin has revealed fresh details regarding its new 3.0 litre hybrid V6 powertrain for the first time, less than a month after announcing that it would be embarking on its own powertrain journey following Mercedes-AMG’s decision to discontinue the 4.0 litre V8 mill.

The engine, codenamed TM01 (short for Tadek Marek, Aston’s famed engineer in the 1950s), will be deployed in the Valhalla mid-engined supercar from 2022. It’s the brand’s first all-in-house engine since 1968, and it has already undergone extensive dyno testing.

The TM01 engine will be turbocharged, and is designed to work with a new range of hybrid systems that are currently being developed alongside it. Those hybrid systems include regular mild-hybrid to full plug-in hybrid applications. It will apparently be the most powerful engine in Aston Martin’s range, suggesting that it will pack more potency than the DBS Superleggera‘s 5.2 litre V12 with 725 PS and 900 Nm of torque.

In a statement, Aston Martin said the engine revs higher, and combined with the hybrid system, will offer the performance characteristics of a mid-engined sportscar on an extreme level. It will be positioned directly behind the driver’s cabin and equipped with a dry sump system for the lowest possible centre of gravity. It’s also compact enough for front-mounted applications, and the engine alone weighs less than 200 kg.

Besides that, the TM01’s output levels can be tweaked to the “desired characteristics of each product it serves,” suggesting that other models in its stable will be upcoming recipients of the engine as well. It’s also designed to meet all future Euro 7 emissions standards.

Models such as the 2023 Vanquish will also be receiving this engine, but it’s unclear if the hybrid SUV, the DBX, will get the engine. Company CEO Andy Palmer said: “Investing in your own powertrains is a tall order, but our team have risen to the challenge. Moving forward, this power unit will be integral to a lot of what we do and the first signs of what this engine will achieve are incredibly promising.”

Company powertrain chief engineer, Joerg Ross added: “This project has been a great challenge from the start. Putting a team together to deliver what is going to be the future power of Aston Martin has been an honour. From the very beginning, we have had the freedom to explore and innovate in a way that we have not been able to do so in a very long time. Most importantly, we wanted to create something that is befitting of the TM01 nameplate and create something that would have impressed our predecessor and pioneering engineer, Tadek Marek.”