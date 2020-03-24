In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 24 March 2020 3:10 pm / 0 comments

In light of the novel Covid-19 outbreak, Mazda has announced that it will adjust production at its various facilities around the world. This is due to difficulties in parts procurement, the plummeting sales in overseas markets, as well as the uncertainty of future markets.

According to an official release, the Japanese carmaker will suspend production for 13 days and operate daytime shifts for only eight days at its Hiroshima and Hofu plants from March 28 to April 30.

The company also intends to transfer part of the production originally planned for this period to the second quarter of its fiscal year ending March 2021. This could be extended depending on how the situation develops, and during this period, administration operations will continue as usual.

For plants outside its home country, Mazda de Mexico Vehicle Operation will shut down for 10 days beginning March 25, while AutoAlliance (Thailand) will suspend production, also for 10 days, from March 30.

The company stated that it will continue sales operations in Japan and China, but will take appropriate responses in other countries depending on the local policies or initiatives put in place aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.