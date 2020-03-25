In Cars, International News, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 25 March 2020 1:30 pm / 1 comment

Volvo Cars has issued a global recall affecting over 700,000 cars, which may have autonomous emergency braking systems that do not function properly under certain conditions. The issue stems from a software fault causing the system to potentially be unable to stop for certain objects, pedestrians and cyclists.

The issue was first identified in Volvo’s internal safety evaluations when an XC60 consistently failed to automatically apply the brakes as expected when driven towards a special test pillow in tests conducted by the Federation of Danish Motorists (FDM).

According to the Swedish carmaker, nine models built between January 2019 and March 2020 are listed in the recall, including the S60, V60, V60 Cross Country, S90, V90, V90 Cross Country, as well as the XC40, XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

The company stated that there have been no reports of incidents or accidents related to the issue for now, and that the system will still be able to provide a visual and audible forward collision warning, as well as braking support.

Locally, Volvo Car Malaysia has said the recall affects 1,802 units of the S60, S90, XC40, XC60 and XC90 in the country built within the aforementioned time period above. The company assures owners that the regular braking system in these cars is not affected and are therefore safe to use. VCM will contact all owners of affected vehicles to have the issue rectified by way of a corrected software update, which will be done free of charge.