In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 26 March 2020 10:12 am / 0 comments

Tribute cars aren’t new to automakers, and McLaren is one of several that have introduced such models in the past. The Woking-based carmaker has now expanded its portfolio with its retro take on the Elva, which looks to M6A race car developed for the 1967 season Canadian-American Challenge Cup (Can-Am).

This isn’t the first racing theme created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for the speedster, as there was a M1A-inspired Elva that drew inspiration from the original McLaren race car from 1964. Given the endless customization possibilities with the Elva, customers who fork out the base price of 1,425,000 British pounds (RM7,412,195) would welcome some ideas.

This very orange example revisits the company’s first race car to be painted in said colour, which won in 1967 before proceeding to secure five consecutive Can-Am championship wins. The finish is dubbed Anniversary Orange, and is complemented by a subtle Dove Gray stripe and Bruce McLaren’s race number “4” along with his signature.

The black 10-spoke alloy wheels help to showcase orange brake calipers, and you’ll find more signs of the bright shade within the cabin, on the dashboard, centre console as well as the doors – the seats carry a lighter hue to provide some contrast.

No changes under the bonnet, with the M840TR 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 continuing to push out 815 PS (804 hp) and 800 Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With a zero to 100 km/h time of under three seconds and a top speed of “at least” 322 km/h (200 mph), the car should be an orange blur to most onlookers.