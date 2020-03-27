In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 March 2020 12:15 pm / 0 comments

The third-generation G06 BMW X6 first made its global debut in July 2019, and the coupe sibling to the latest X5 has now been launched in Thailand. Offered in a sole xDrive30d M Drive variant, the SUV is priced at 7.299 million baht (RM960,380), making it considerably more expensive than the X5 xDrive30d M Sport that goes for 5.659 million baht (RM744,778).

Under the bonnet, the Thailand-spec X6 is powered by 3.0 litre turbodiesel straight-six engine that serves up 265 PS (261 hp) at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. Drive goes all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive system.

This setup, which is identical to the one found in the X5, is good for a zero to 100 km/h time of 6.5 seconds and a top speed of 230 km/h, along with a rated combined fuel consumption of 6.9 litres per 100 km.

The X6’s standard M Drive package includes sporty bumpers at the front and rear, which are complemented with an M Aerodynamics kit and BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package. Also on are BMW Laserlight headlamps, an illuminated kidney grille (Iconic Glow), a panoramic glass roof, soft-closing doors, an M Sport exhaust system, 22-inch M light alloy double-spoke style wheels, and adaptive M suspension.

As for the interior, the front sport seats are electrically adjustable with memory functions, while the cabin is dressed in Vernasca perforated leather, carbon-fibre and leather trim, and an anthracite headliner. Other items include four-zone climate control, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional system, a Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, and a head-up display.

On the safety side of things, the SUV comes with six airbags, DSC, traction control, ABS, an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitor, Park Distance Control, a surround view camera, adaptive cruise control with stop and go function, and the Driving Assistant Professional package. The last item includes various systems like Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Warning, a rear-cross traffic monitor, City Braking Function, Rear Collision Prevention and Speed Limit Info.

