27 March 2020 9:23 am

If you’ve been diligently following ongoing developments of the G30 5 Series, you’ll notice a tonne of coverage relating to the CLAR-based executive sedan. This time, our crew of international spy photographers managed to capture a prototype mule of the upcoming F90 M5 LCI, or facelift in BMW speak.

From our previous coverage, we know that the car’s design will be heavily revised with a brand new front fascia flanked by new LED headlights and LED DRLs. The good news is, this fresh set of photos reveal a pair of regular-sized kidney grille, but they are slightly larger than before. Just slightly.

There will be new wheel designs, and the tail lights are clearly new as well, complete with new graphics. Expect other revisions to be made to the front and rear bumper, presumably more aggressive-looking ones.

For powertrain, it’s clear that the M5 will continue to be powered by the automaker’s 4.4 litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. In the existing M5 Competition, the engine is tuned to make 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque, enough to send it from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

The M5 facelift will likely be offered in standard and Competition guises, both available with the sole eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission and rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel drive system. Expect the M Sport exhaust system to be slightly revised, unique engine mounting with modified characteristics and increased spring rate, and updated suspension as well.

More interestingly, our sources say that an even more potent M5 CS could be introduced, further boosting output figures, vehicular dynamics and agility. Even if this were to be true, expect it to be introduced at the end of the G30 5 Series’ lifecycle. Sort of like a parting gift, a special run-out edition, if you will.