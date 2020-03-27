In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 27 March 2020 5:09 pm / 0 comments

Toyota Thailand has introduced the Kinto One Limited online leasing service for private users, which is available in three-month or one-year subscription packages with a fleet of 50 vehicles to cater for mobility needs in light of current circumstances. This service will begin from March 30, Toyota Thailand said.

The fleet will be comprised of the Yaris Ativ, and will be available to customers in the Bangkok metropolitan area “at affordable prices compared to public transportation costs during the current situation,” said executive vice president of Toyota Thailand Surasak Suthongwan.

To use the service, customers need to apply online, and will be notified of the application result within an hour. Auto insurance for this leasing programme is on a fixed rate, with no downpayment required and no mileage limit during the leasing period. Rates can begin from as low as 12,000 Thai baht per month, although this is subject to a minimum contract duration. Collection and drop-off will be at Toyota dealerships.

For now, the Ativ is the sole model available within the Kinto One leasing service, though Lexus models will be added soon, said Toyota Thailand. The latest version of the Yaris Ativ made its debut at the Thailand Moor Expo last November, available in three variants – Entry, Mid and High – for both Yaris hatchback and Yaris Ativ sedan versions.

At the Thailand launch, the Yaris Ativ was priced at 529,000 baht (RM73,010) in Entry trim level guise, increasing to 579,000 baht (RM79,911) for the Mid variant and up to 649,000 baht (RM89,583) for the High variant. Both are powered by a 1.2 litre 3NR-FKE engine that is E20 gasohol-compliant, and produces 92 PS at 6,000 rpm and 109 Nm at 4,400 rpm, paired with a Super CVT-i gearbox.

2020 Toyota Yaris Ativ High GT Edition