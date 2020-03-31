In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 31 March 2020 1:48 pm / 1 comment

Remember the famed Ford tuner Mountune? Well, the company has struck a partnership with wheel maker Fifteen52 – appropriately called Mountune52 – to work on Volkswagen Group vehicles, and it has released its most advanced upgrade kit for the Mk7 and Mk7.5 Golf GTI. Through its new Stage 2+ pack, the Golf GTI’s peak power is raised to a staggering 385 PS and 510 Nm of torque.

That represents an increase of 75 PS and 35 Nm from the company’s existing Stage 1 upgrade. In stock form, the EA888 2.0 litre TSI engine makes 230 PS and 350 Nm of torque, which means mountune52’s Stage 2+ kit bumps that up by 155 PS and 160 Nm! Equipped with a manual gearbox, the front-wheel drive GTI sprints from nought to 96 km/h in 5.2 seconds.

To achieve this, the company used the Golf R’s IS38 turbocharger and a remapped ECU. Also included are the mTune handset with performance calibrations, gauge displays, adjustable shift-light, performance timer, data logger (limited to 10 hours), and a fault-code reader. For DSG-equipped cars, the firm also offers a TCU calibration upgrade.

It seems like a relatively simple mod that doesn’t need additional engine reinforcement or a beefier clutch plate. According to the tuner company, its engineers have rigorously tested the Stage 2+ kit and assure that it’s as durable as they come. For an extra peace of mind, all mountune52 parts come with a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty.

Customers can either choose to have this kit installed at home, or get it done by mountune52’s engineers in Hutton, Essex. The latter comes with an engine oil and oil filter change, too. Prices start from £2,099 (RM11k). Anyone keen?