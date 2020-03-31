In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 31 March 2020 12:20 pm / 4 comments

With the Covid-19 pandemic still a threat and the government choosing to extend the movement control order (MCO) to prevent the spread of the virus, Proton is offering vehicle owners some tips on how they can carry out some basic vehicle maintenance during the MCO period.

One of the most basic components of a car is the battery, which is vital to start the engine and power various vehicle systems. When parked for an extended period of time, the battery will slowly discharge itself as the alternator is unable to charge the battery.

To prevent this, periodically start your car and keep it running for 10 minutes to allow the alternator to do its job; Proton recommends doing so every seven days. During this process, avoid switching on the air-conditioning or infotainment system in order to minimise power draw from the battery, which can reduce the effectiveness of the charging process.

While the engine is running, it is also a good time to check the car’s tyre pressures by using a tyre pressure gauge or a tyre pressure monitoring system (as found in the X70). You’ll want the make sure the pressures match those recommended by the OEM, which is normally indicated by a sticker on the driver’s side door frame. If the tyres are underinflated, head to the nearest petrol station to pump them back up.

Additionally, leaving your vehicle parked in the same spot for several days could result in flat spots forming on your tyres, which can cause the tyre to lose its shape, resulting in vibrations being felt through the steering wheel when driving. To avoid this, move your vehicle forwards or backwards when you’re charging the vehicle’s battery if you do not encounter underinflated tyres.

If your vehicle is parked in the sun, it’s recommened to lift up your windshield wipers to prevent them from hardening due to the heat transfer from the windscreen glass and prolonged exposure to UV rays.

Lastly, sanitise any surfaces you’ve touched in your vehicle after each journey by wiping some disinfectant on contact areas like the steering wheel, door handles, window switches, infotainment screen and gear lever.