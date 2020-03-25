In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 March 2020 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has announced a two-week extension to the movement control order (MCO), which will now be in place till April 14. The original period was from March 18-31.

The PM, in his special address that was shown live online this afternoon, said that this early announcement of the MCO extension was so that Malaysians can prepare ourselves mentally and physically for a prolonged stay-at-home period. “The public must be mentally and physically prepared to stay at home for a reasonably longer period of time,” he said.

Muhyiddin added that those who have left the cities for their kampungs have no need to rush back at the end of this week, and that they should stay put. The same goes for students who originally would have had to prepare to return to their hostels and studies. For the workforce, work from home continues.

And please, please don’t buy more than you need – if everyone panic buys, there will never be enough supplies. In any case, supermarkets, grocery stores and many F&B outlets will remain open throughout the MCO period.

“Please stay calm and don’t panic. Even though we have extended the movement control order (MCO), you don’t have to unnecessarily stock up on food because the supply is sufficient. I assure you that there is enough food for everybody,” the PM said.

Of course, the MCO is to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. As of noon today, 172 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing Malaysia’s total to 1,796. Of the total, 17 have died.

This lifestyle change isn’t easy for all of us, and some are already “losing it” a week in, but the MCO is necessary, so let’s all do this together so that we can emerge from this “war” ASAP. To the brave Malaysians frontlining the fight – stay strong and thank you for your sacrifice. For the rest of us, abide by the MCO and stay at home unless you really have to go out for food and essentials. Remember, one person per car.